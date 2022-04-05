Altopiano di Asiago, Northern Italy

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

The Altopiano of Asiago in northern Italy, also known as Altopiano Sette Comuni is made up of 8 municipalities each of which have small hamlets that surround them.

On this particular day which wasn’t significent for photography I decided to stay indoors and catch up on odd jobs on the PC. Looking out of the window I noticed at first a strange light haze beginning to cloud the sky but I carried on as usual.

Ever curious, something made me go outside to have a look and I noticed these ribbon like waves of mist approaching, and true to being a landscape photographer I got in my car with all my gear and drove up to a vantage point that I have photographed from many times before.

To my utter delight the higher I climbed up the mountains the more the mist cleared, but looking down it seemed to be like a huge wave that had come up the escarpment from the “plains” below the high plateau of Asiago.

We do not always have thermal inversions and most of us are aware that the atmospheric temperature decreases with height. But sometimes, the opposite happens: the bottom of the valleys register colder temperatures than the summits of the mountains. This was exactly what was happening, as it wasn’t a freezing January up here at 1000m above sea level, rather it was colder down at the bottom of the mountain range.

These are moments that I live for and I could not believe my eyes! Out came my tripod and camera gear so that I could capture these incredible scenes unfolding very quickly. The absolute cherry on top was the break in the mist that let in a bit of sunshine on the tiny group of homes situated on a small hill in the distance.

Fog and mist give wonderful soft lighting and as this fog was white in colour, and like snow, to correct this, I applied some positive exposure compensation and used my tripod as my shutter speed was slower so that the houses remained in sharp focus. I also used levels and curves to add a bit of contrast to the photo.

