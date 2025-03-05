The Pond Mirror, Ballachulish, Scotland

I organized a photo trip with friends in the beautiful Scottish Highlands a few years ago. We spent one week in the Glencoe region and a second on the Isle of Skye. The Highlands are truly a photographer's paradise. I relied mainly on the Landscape Photographer's Guide for both regions to plan the trip, having bought the eBooks on the LPM's website.

During the morning of September 26th, I had taken this photo.

Later, on the same day, we were in the Glencoe region when we happened upon this beautiful little pond with its amazing reflection.

I installed my tripod, camera, and wide-angle lens. At 18 mm, the lens was still unable to capture the whole scene, so I framed it using the mountain in the back, the ground with the textured sky on the pond surface, and the rocks on the pond shoreline.

Continuing our foray, minutes later we came upon the following scene, and an hour later, following a suggestion by LPM, I captured this one.

We found the Scottish Highlands wonderful to photograph. There are so many places containing all the essential elements of composition. There are numerous great opportunities for images under giant light-box skies with their even, soft lighting. On many occasions during our trip we joked "Do we have to go back home?"

