Salasco, Piemonte, Italy

Salasco Lake is a small but enchanting lake just 4 km from Vercelli. It offers various photographic ideas for the theme you propose. In the afternoon and at sunset, the body of water transforms into a romantic place in perfect solitude, with dark colors reflected in the lake.

Not only Monviso but also the colors of the sunset and the evening clouds are reflected in the lake. A slight underexposure, for example, at -1.0, is advisable to increase the tone of the sunset. If you use Instagram, the new hyper filter is particularly suitable when the sky turns red.

Salasco municipality is known for its lake, where fishing is possible, and for the adjacent chalets, which have an excellent restaurant, outdoor swimming pools, and golf, where tournaments and competitions of a certain competitive level take place.

The focal length for this type of photo is better if it is between 24 and 40 mm; in fact, in this subject, it is 34 mm. With time available and several inspections carried out, it was possible to choose the best area, with the willow, for the shot in question.

The best period, however, remains spring when the Vercelli rice fields flood and all around, and it's all a theme of reflections. By slightly underexposing the sunset, the colors appear richer and more defined, and the whole scene will become more dramatic, as in this case, a scene so romantic that it perfectly conveys the sense of peace and rest.