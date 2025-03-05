Close Menu
    Picnic Reflection, Michigan, USA
    By Michael Murphy

    After leaving Canyon Falls Roadside Park in Michigan, I was going to grab something to eat after hiking the trails. I started driving down the highway and came around the corner. I looked to my right and saw this opening displaying this scenery.

    My reaction was "HOLY COW!!" and slowed down to the parking area immediately.

    Once I parked my car, I was floored by this reflection. It was like glass when I saw it. I was scanning the area for any foreground interest and noticed this picnic table with leaves falling on top of it. I knew that I wanted this as my foreground, telling the story of how a picnic would be here.

    After capturing this image, I sat here just taking this moment in. I was in such amazement that I honestly didn't want to leave. I certainly wasn't hungry once I got here because that feeling faded away faster than I thought about food.

