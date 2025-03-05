Avalanche Lake Reflections, Glacier National Park, Montana, USA

When I visited Glacier National Park for the first time, I was eager to explore its legendary trails. I decided to start with a classic — Avalanche Lake. Early in the season, I was fortunate to find a parking spot before setting off on the hike, the scent of pine filling the crisp mountain air.

The trail meandered through dense forest, following the roar of Avalanche Creek as it carved its way through the dramatic gorge. The glacial water, an icy shade of blue, rushed over the rocks with incredible force, a testament to the power of nature.

By late afternoon, I reached Avalanche Lake, where the scene before me felt like a perfect moment frozen in time. The still waters reflected the towering presence of Bear Hat Mountain in the distance, mirroring the rugged peaks and the endless sky above. It was a breathtaking introduction to the beauty of Glacier National Park.