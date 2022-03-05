Vagar, Faroe Islands

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

This is the drone panoramic image of Vagar in Faroe Islands. From this image, you can see the typical landscape of Faroe Islands, the small village, pyramidal-shaped mountains and waterfalls surrounded by the Atlantic Ocean. It was the summertime, so it is green everywhere. There is no indigenous tree in Faroe Islands because the wind brings the salt to the soil which make it unsuitable for many plants to grow. Flying drone in Faroe Islands is challenging because of the unexpected windy condition and the fog.

