Salina, Sicily, Italy

Sunrise on Salina -- part of Italy's magnificent Aeolian Islands. In the distance, lies Stromboli, with its active volcano spewing the remnants of its clockwork eruption. In the foreground is the Punta Lingua Lighthouse, which -- despite badly needing a coat of paint -- is still active. On this morning, I have fresh in my memory the ascent up the volcano the previous day, and standing relatively close to the spewing ash (enough so to get "rained" on) and unique strombolian eruptions of lava. Now, each plume of smoke brings back a sense of excitement and awe. It took a bit of patience to get the lighthouse lit yellow and volcanic eruption at the same time, and was well worth it. I love the contrast between the two: the lighthouse with its human-created beacon of forewarning ... and the volcano, powered by nature's awesome unpredictability and grandeur.

