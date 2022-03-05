Himmerkinlahti, Posio, Finland

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

A fresh morning walk over this frozen lake in Finland (snowshoes required) lead me to this small island. My aim was to make this photo just above the snow to have some detail in the foreground. Alas! My tripod had to be extended somewhat as the snow on the lake was about half a meter thick. And then I found that the little light available was not enough for a small aperture. Even so there was little detail in the fresh fallen snow. So I went for a larger aperture. I chose a panorama crop for obvious reasons. Fortunately later that day, the clouds receded (a bit).

