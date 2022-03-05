Hammervatnet Lake, Aasen, Trondllag County, Norway

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Morning glory at the lake of Hammervatnet in Aasen in Levanger, Trøndelag county in Norway. This small island dressed with pine trees was the main object til late august morning. Orange colours clouds and skies floats above the tiny and beautiful island. The lake of Hammervatnet have several island like this and they contain virgin like forest. No people are living of this island, they are totally dominated by the nature and thank god for that! People like to live on this island but that's not allowed on Hammervatnet as it is a National Preserve area.

