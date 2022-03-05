Castle Stalker, Appin, Argyll and Bute, Scotland

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

My first trip to the UK was scrambled by an Icelandair pilots strike. We arrived in Glencoe without our checked luggage, which included my wading boots. The day was saved by our B&B host, David, who turned out to be both an avid photographer and owner of a pair of Wellies (in my size!) that he graciously offered me. I naturally came equipped with LPM’s editor’s photo guides of Scotland. David knew most of the Glencoe locations and offered valuable advice on routes and parking.

One of the most intriguing spots for me was Castle Stalker, a late Middle Age castle situated on a small island in Loch Laich near the highway from Creagan to Ballachulish. Its history reads like something out of Game of Thrones including a wedding murder and multiple sieges and battles. The name itself sounds ominous but actually translates from Gaelic as hunter or falconer.

There are a number of angles from which the castle and its islet can be photographed. I tried as many of them as time allowed, including several panoramic shots. As sunset turned to dusk, I was heartened by the subtle tones developing in the different cloud layers. For my final series of images, I decided to take advantage of the rail tracks used to move supplies to the building as leading lines to the main subject. I used a short telephoto focal length to narrow the field of view. By this point in the evening, a solitary light appeared in a window, lending the scene a desolate air.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

