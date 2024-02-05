Schoodic Point, Maine, USA

Schoodic Peninsula is a peninsula in the State of Maine, United States. It represents approximately 5% of Acadia National Park and is the only part of the park located on the mainland. The peninsula is known for its rocky granite shoreline containing remnants of ancient volcanic flow. This section of Acadia National Park is more secluded than the main body of the park located on Mount Desert Island; hence, it is less developed and less visited.

I took the photo at sunset after a late-season storm had dropped six inches of fresh snow onto the peninsula. It was a freezing and windy winter evening with fast-moving clouds. Since this is one of the highest points on the peninsula at over 400 feet above sea level, I had to be watchful of my every step as the snow-covered potential hazards. The narrow rocky outcrop formed a rough leading line toward the setting sun with precipitous drops on both sides.

It may not look impressive from this vantage point, but the small mountain across the bay is Cadillac Mountain, a popular destination for visitors to Acadia National Park. At 1,527 feet elevation, it is the highest point on the eastern seaboard of the United States. It has become a ritual to watch the sunrise from the top of Cadillac Mountain as it is known as the first place in the continental United States to see the sunrise, but only at certain times of the year.

As the sun crested the side of Cadillac Mountain, it cast golden light on both water and snow. Since the clouds were rapidly moving toward the camera, I chose to take a one-minute exposure to accentuate their motion while also smoothing the water surface.

