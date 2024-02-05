New England, North Dakota, USA

I was exploring the outskirts of an almost abandoned little hamlet on the southern side of New England. A hundred yards behind the back of a barn, I spotted a cluster of rusting farm equipment. It all looked very old indeed - from the 1930s at the most recent, at a guess.

The old International cab front-end was the most interesting. It had lost all its external pint. Even the inside was very rusty. The side windows had a couple of bullet holes in them (not an uncommon sight). Close by were the minimal remains of a collapsed barn. Most of it was under the snow. What little remains of the farm is seen in the background of the image.

The trees of the farmyard had become overgrown and almost encased the old buildings there. Farms in this area started to fail in the early 1930s, and judging by the age of everything, it would appear that this farm was abandoned before WW2. It was extremely cold.

The heavy, low cloud removed all features from the sky. This at least kept their tonal range narrow. The cab was in deep snow. Using a tripod was impractical as at -20 degrees, the metal parts became loose, so I made this image hand-held.

