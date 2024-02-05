National Elk Refuge, Wyoming, USA

I had just taken my 3-year-old daughter to look for and photograph bighorn sheep that migrate onto the National Elk Refuge every winter. A thick fog had enveloped the valley, making for beautiful wildlife opportunities.

We were on our way out of the refuge when sunlight broke through the fog and cast gorgeous shadows from the hillside above. I stopped to quickly get this shot before we continued with our day.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now