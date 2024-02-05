Beuzec Cap Sizun, Brittany, France

Beuzec-Cap-Sizun is a French commune in the Finistere department in the Brittany region, but it is also a nature reserve overlooking the bay of Douarnenez.

The coast is made up of numerous cliffs and points (from east to west, the points of Kerivoal, Lesven, Luguénez, Beuzec (with the barred spur of Castel-Coz), Trénaouret and Millier follow one another, which alternate with rare beaches.

This very particular and wild coast makes it particularly interesting for landscape photographers. Another attraction of the region is that the weather conditions regularly change, making the landscape completely different depending on the seasons and tides.

Even if you had planned everything in advance and the weather forecast had predicted a superb sunrise, and when you left, the sky was blocked entirely, believe me, go there anyway; it's worth it. This photo was taken at the beginning of August when we expected a beautiful blue sky and a visible sunrise, but it was completely different this morning.

Knowing the region well, I went there anyway, and I didn't regret it, the sun having finally broken through the cloud layer. But even before sunrise, like in this photo, you can play with contrasts and many natural foregrounds and accentuate the drama with a long exposure (2 minutes here).

