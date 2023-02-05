Pokonji Dol Lighthouse, Hvar, Croatia

Picture Story

I have always loved cruising and have been fortunate enough to be on many cruises in various parts of the world. Of course, the downside of cruising is that the visits to ports are short, but you unpack once and everything is looked after. If you find a place that really intrigues you, you add it to your bucket list for another, more relaxed visit.

Croatia fits that bill as the bits and pieces I saw were wonderful and only piqued my interest to come back and see more. The walled city of Dubrovnik is definitely worth two or three days and the many ports of the Croatian coastline would be really magic as each must have a very different feel to them. Plitvice Lakes National Park is another "must-see" I'm sure, especially for great landscape photography.

In the case of this image, I was sitting on my balcony onboard the ship as we sailed into the Hvar harbour. I was enjoying the beautiful sky and ocean and taking images. Out of the blue, the Pokonji Dol lighthouse came into view with waves splashing up on the shore of the small island it sat on. Thank goodness I had my camera right there or I would have missed it! Sometimes you get really lucky with an image and this would fall in that category as I had no time to "go back and do it again". Certainly, the richness of the ocean blue and the fascinating sky with waves crashing gave me the perfect scene.

More about this interesting lighthouse

Pokonji Dol is an islet in the Croatian part of the Adriatic Sea, which is situated 500 meters south of Hvar. Pokonji Dol is one of the Paklinski islands. The lighthouse in the middle of the islet was built in 1872. Because Pokonji Dol is the easternmost island of the Paklinski otoci archipelago, the lighthouse ensures the safe navigation of vessels coming from the open sea.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

