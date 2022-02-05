Voobu, Jarva County, Estonia

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

When weather forecast forecasted a clear sky for the night and morning – a potential for long waited sunrise after many, many cloudy days, – I decided to drive to a bog for sunrise, and also to take a few night shots of snowy swamp under the sky full of stars. I always have my snow shoes in my car and this morning I decided to try them out. This was a very good decision because the temperature had been above zero Celsius in past days and at some places there was an unfrozen water under the snow layer.

With snow shoes there was no risk of falling through, but of course had to be careful not to find myself in the middle of a pond, just to be on the safe side. So, after walking through the forest and arrived to the edge of the bog, I put on the snow shows and walked away from the boardwalk. It was dark.

I took many pictures of winter night in a bog. In several places there were animal footprints in deep snow. I kept them in sight because I had already made a decision that once the sunrise becomes closer, these with the surrounding landscape are a very good subject for a picture. Picture here is one of the best examples I took. When the glow of sunrise appeared, the surface of frozen snow (due to ice rain on previous day) showed its character - curvatures in the snow suddenly became visible as the glow of approaching sunrise lit light to the edges of those millions of tiny bowls in the wavy snow field in the middle of which a narrow wild goat trail passed into distance.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now