Scottsburg, Oregon, USA

We rarely get snow on the Oregon Coast, so it's an event when we do! This image was taken along Highway 38, which runs between the coast and the Willamette valley along the Umpqua river. This is a beautiful stretch of scenic road, it's hard not to pull over every mile to capture something new. This barn in particular is a favorite of mine, I think over the years I've photographed every season from this view. When I found out that it had snowed in the coastal mountain range, I grabbed my camera gear and headed up the river. I was treated to about 3 inches of snow and some very lovely views of the scenery. When I stopped here to photograph the barn, I noticed this single defiant apple still holding on and I had to captured it!

