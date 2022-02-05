Mount Pelmo, Belluno Dolomites, Italy

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

My experiences in the Dolomites have always been great. Living not too far away it has enabled me to get to know most areas very well. I have also made many friends in the area and in some places am welcomed like family. It is however an area that is extremely popular with locals, Italians and many foreigners. With this said, for landscape photographers like myself, I would strongly advice to visit the Dolomites out of season, and particularly to avoid the Italian and European summer holiday season as crowding at iconic places has almost become impossible to deal with and the chance of get good clean shots diminishes.

I visited the area during winter in order to photograph the “King of the Dolomites”, Mount Pelmo which stands 3168 metres high and is one of the most significant mountains of the Belluno Dolomites in north eastern Italy. Its peculiar appearance, formed by two monoliths and is the distinguishing feature of this mountain, known locally as “al caregon de’l Padreterno”, or “God’s throne”, because of the broad depression of the glacial cirque visible from the eastern side that makes it resemble a chair.

This is my favourite photograph of Mount Pelmo and the surrounding Belluno Dolomites was taken from Rifugio Lagazuoi in January, in the company of fellow photographers. We arrived at the cable car station during a blizzard which was not promising at all. Freezing temperatures and gale force winds kept us in the refuge, enjoying endless cups of coffee and hot chocolate, however while I was sitting with the group, I noticed a strange pinkish colour on the snow that was piled up against the windows. Going outside and bracing the wind and snow whilst holding my tripod down, I manage to get three shots of this magnificent panorama during the brief sunset that lasted a mere five minutes.

I've always followed rules on respecting the environment and try as best as I can to leave no trace of my presence in the mountains. Our Dolomites are under siege at the moment with millions of tourists who just don't seem to care. It is sad when one sees the amount of litter left behind, and now more than ever, with disposable face masks being the new litter. Look after our Dolomites and they will reward you in turn.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now