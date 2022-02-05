Gros Ventre Range, Wyoming, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

It’s easy to find sweeping vistas in Wyoming, and even dealing with the Northwest fire season, some photo opportunities still deliver. In the early fall of 2021, there were still areas choked with smoke. With daily trips extending from the Teton wilderness to the Wind River Range, I was fortunate to find a scarcely traveled area giving superb views of the Gros Ventre Range (pron. “grow-vont”). Several large ranching operations were accessed in this area. I used part of one fence-line for visual appeal in the foreground, which also provides an interesting perspective to the majestic peaks in the distance. You can still see the remnants of smoke in the low-lying areas of the range, and the cloud cover also provided shadowing and differing color temperatures to the grassland.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now