Greens Point Beach, Letete, New Brunswick, Canada

I took this photo at sunrise on probably one of the coldest days of mid winter 2017, when the temperature, with the wind chill, was around -30C. It's a shot of the beach at Greens Point, Letete, New Brunswick. I took the photo hand held, as it was far too cold to set up a tripod and operate the camera in the intense chill. I like the colourful sky as the clouds are illuminated by the rising sun, and the misty sea smoke rising from the water.

