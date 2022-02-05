Caspian Sea, Aktau, Kazakhstan

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

As part of my job, I often have the chance to visit some places that are far away from my home country, Portugal. Such was the case a few years ago, when I travelled to Aktau, a town located in the shores of the Caspian Sea in Kazakhstan. Whenever I travel, I always have a camera with me, so that I can make a few photos if possible. In this instance, I was in Aktau in the middle of winter, in February.

After a busy day of meetings, I took a walk along the shore, braving the frozen weather as best as I could. There was some snow on the beach, plus some thin patches of ice. The timing was good, as the sunset was approaching and there were some storm clouds in the horizon. I explored the are a little bit, trying to find an interesting composition.

Walking carefully, I found this location, which had some snow and ice in the foreground, transitioning to the sea and waves in the middle ground, and finally with the heavy clouds and sun rays in the background. I did not have a tripod with me, but the available light was enough to allow me to use normal exposure parameters, keeping the ISO low and stopping down the lens for good depth of field. Given the very cold weather, there was nobody else around, contributing to the feeling of solitude of this deserted beach. I made a few more photos and returned to the hotel for a well-deserved cup of warm tea.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

