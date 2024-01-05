Swan Mountains, Creston, Flathead County, MT, USA

The Swan Range lies immediately between Flathead Lake and Glacier National Park in NW Montana.

This particular part of the range is referred to as Jewel Basin and boasts some of the most stunning alpine lakes and trails outside of Glacier Park.

This image was captured just after dawn in mid-November, not very far from my home. The first snow of the season had fallen that very night. So, when I noticed the fresh snow and the clear, blue sky that morning, I suspected the view of the Swans would be spectacular. And they were indeed!

A side note about the predominantly yellow trees visible in the foothills: they are Western Larch. Although they look like and live among pine and fir trees, they are actually deciduous. Their leaves turn vivid yellow to gold in autumn, then drop their needles with the first wet snow of the year.

