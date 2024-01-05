Anglios, Pyrenees, Spain

I was waiting for the perfect time to hike in the Pyrenees. But sometimes bad weather is good weather for photographers. That is what this hike was going to teach me.

What began as a warm autumn uphill walk ended with the first snowstorm of the year. Winter arrived sooner than expected. Temperatures quickly dropped below zero. The green hills suddenly turned white while all the lakes began to freeze.

It was even snowing inside the wooden hut, so I needed to set up the tent inside the shelter. It was very unpleasant for the human body, but my eyes were filling up with beautiful landscapes, so I took my camera and went for a walk.

The wind was blowing fast so even with 1/250sec you can see the white traces of the snowflakes. Standing on a stone, I was able to capture this beautiful moment of pure energy.

What I like about this photograph is that I can share with you this moment. Maybe you can feel the cold and the sound of the wind like I did last winter, standing before this magical landscape.

