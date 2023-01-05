Val Fiscalina, Dolomites, Italy

Val Fiscalina is a splendid valley in the Dolomites, Italy. It is only 4.5 kilometres long, but it is a starting point for countless excursions, not least the one towards the famous Tre Cime di Lavaredo.

This valley is beautiful both in summer and winter, easy to travel to, where you can find peace and relaxation.

I went there for the first time this winter and was fascinated! Right at the beginning of the valley, there is this splendid view towards the Sesto Dolomites. After a nice walk, I waited for the sunset, and luckily everything took on an incredible colour with the moon to greet me.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now