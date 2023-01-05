    Search
    Sedona, Arizona, USA
    By Mark Fagan

    The New Year has started out with a week of cold and rain. Every morning heavy clouds linger in the surrounding mountains blocking the views. On this particular afternoon, the rain subsided for a bit, and I could see that Sedona had a nice dusting of snow covering the red rocks.

    We don't get a lot of snow in this part of Arizona, so when we do, it is a big deal and makes for some nice photography. I had just gotten a new Nikon 300mm f/4 PF lens for Christmas, and as you can imagine, I have been anxious to try it out. I finally got my break and this beautiful image to go with it.

