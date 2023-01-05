Acadia National Park, Maine, USA

I took this picture on my first trip to Maine in Acadia National Park. After braving the 2 AM hike up Cadillac Mountain to see and take pictures of the sunrise, my wife decided she would rather take the long, winding road down - not the scaling down the cliffs.

It was off of this road I glimpsed this darkened grove where the sun just about shone through. Like all of my photography, it was taken without preparation, and this time the light behaved in my favor. The scene itself pulled me in, and I wanted to explore. Unfortunately, we were both tired and decided it would be better to go back and take a nap.

While I might not have gone hiking off the trail that day, I still have this picture and the imagination of what lay farther in.

