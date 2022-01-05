Seattle, Kenmore, Washington, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

This is my first time to photograph at this location, I was there before the sunset, however, the sunset was facing on different direction, but I noticed the nice reflection on the water, but I do need a long exposure to make the water as still as possible or maybe a ND filter would help as well, then I realized how beautiful the reflection on the water, therefore, I waited until blue hour and I was able to used the long exposure to capture the shot above, the blue hour really help out on the water, it makes the water look very silky smooth, due to the long exposure...I was able to captured the remaining of the pink sunset color, the lights and the reflection make this photo comes alive.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now