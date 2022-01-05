Rogers Pass, British Columbia, Canada

Just west of Rogers Pass on the Trans Canada Highway through beautiful British Columbia lies the iconic Ross Peak. It's majestic in any weather, but every once in awhile you get a Goldilocks shot - not too much snow, not too little... not too much mist, and not too little. This shot comes straight-out-of-camera on a Nikon D850 through the Nikkor 28-300 lens at 300mm with white balance set to Auto and picture control on Vivid.

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now