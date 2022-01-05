    Search
    Rogers Pass, British Columbia, Canada

    By Martin Whyte

    Just west of Rogers Pass on the Trans Canada Highway through beautiful British Columbia lies the iconic Ross Peak. It's majestic in any weather, but every once in awhile you get a Goldilocks shot - not too much snow, not too little... not too much mist, and not too little. This shot comes straight-out-of-camera on a Nikon D850 through the Nikkor 28-300 lens at 300mm with white balance set to Auto and picture control on Vivid.


