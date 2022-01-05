River Dawn, Milfontes, Alentejo, Portugal

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

The small town of Vila Nova de Milfontes is in the Alentejo coast of southwest Portugal. It is a popular holiday destination, attracting many people to its pristine beaches, especially during the summer. On this occasion, I was spending a few days in the area in June, and took the opportunity to dedicate some time to photography. This photo is part of a series I made during a pre – sunrise outing to one of the beaches.

I had planned to be there during low – tide because I wanted to be able to walk along the margins of the river Mira, where it meets the ocean near the town. Normally, at low tide, interesting sand patterns emerge, like small sand dunes that result from the wave and tidal actions. I parked the car nearby, and walked down to the water’s edge, looking for such patterns. There were several interesting areas nearby, and I made a few testing shots. I had to be careful due to the soft sand, as it was very easy to bury my feet inside it. I also had to mount special accessory shoes on my tripod, to prevent it from slowly being buried in the soft sand.

After all these precautions, I made numerous photos, waiting for the first light of dawn to illuminate the river. The small sand dunes acquired an almost tridimensional effect, or relief, due to the alternating bright and dark areas. In the distance, it is possible to see part of the town, and the distant hills with the first colour in the morning sky.

