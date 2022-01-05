Pine Barrens, New Jersey, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

A weather alert for dense fog at midnight on December 31 woke me up. It’s getting increasingly warm here for winter, so we haven’t had snow. This was the next best thing. There were a couple places I had in mind and this was one of them. I had to rely on my bushwhacking clothes to literally go through and stand in the thick thorn bushes (Roundleaf Greenbrier). The Tundra Swans echoed beside the trees, hiding in the fog. It was so quiet that when the they took flight, their wings sounded like drones.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now