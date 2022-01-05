Blue Shadows, Near Brome Village, Quebec, Canada

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com
Picture Story
This was shot on what was to my knowledge, the coldest day of Winter. I felt a bit lonely and I drove, late afternoon, to see a friend who lives on a Country road. Unfortunately he was not there. While I was driving to my friend's home I noticed how the contrast of light and shadows was strong And I though : maybe it'S not too late to get back and to try to catch this light behind strong shadows. As usual I take many shots with different ISP adjustments as well as Speed adjustments and finally aperture adjustments. My fingers were frozen... So I came back to the car and drove back home hoping that one of these shots would be good. This is the one.
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor