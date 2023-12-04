Santa Fe National Forest, USA

I really value these pictures; they are perfect portrait moments like lone standalone trees when I find them. When it is just myself and the tree, I have frozen and recorded a moment forever.

Then there are the moments in nature when the mould is broken, but it doesn't explain why. Why is this one tree here? What makes this one tree so unique amongst the other millions of trees in the forest? Some trees just have this uncanny ability to stand on their own and have a special personality all on their own. Perhaps it's the odd outcast; regardless, those are the trees I connect with.

As I rounded the corner, I saw this tree blazing boldly through the rapidly fading and dim blue hourlight, driving out of the mountains that evening with my family. I slammed on the breaks, startling everyone in our black Grand Cherokee, pulled off to the side of the road, got out my gear, and lined myself up, and then a portrait was made.

