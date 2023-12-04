Alpe di Siusi, Trentino Alto Adige, Italy

At the end of October, I was on the Alpe di Siusi to try to capture the typical autumn colours, but the weather was terrible; the sky was completely grey, and the light conditions were very bad.
Suddenly, however, the clouds parted, and for a moment, the sun's light appeared and illuminated the snow-capped peak of Sassopiatto.
At that moment, I tried to capture the contrast between the autumn colours of the trees and the grey of the mountain and the sky.
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor