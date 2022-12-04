West Yellowstone, Montana, USA

When out exploring the backroads near West Yellowstone last January, I noticed this little red cabin tucked into the snowy woods. I imagined how it would feel to spend a few days there in total winter solitude, perhaps with someone special. A thick sweater, hot chocolate, and perhaps a good book to read while sitting by the fire would be all I needed to feel content.

The animal tracks were the only indication of visitors to the pristine scene. With all the grand landscape scenes that Yellowstone had to offer me that winter, this little red cabin in the woods was my favorite scene. T

