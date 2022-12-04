    Search
    Fagerhoi, Skeikampen, Gausdal, Norway
    By Mike Page

    As the world was just starting to fall apart in February 2020, we were up visiting friends in Norway for a week of cross-country skiing. The maximum daytime temperature we had all week was -9°C, on this day it was closer to -28°C with a wicked cross-wind.

    The hut at Fagerhøi on the Peer-Gynt road was fortunately open, allowing us to catch our breath and warm up a little before the 15 km ski back to the hytte. As I took my softshell jacket off, there was ice ON THE INSIDE of the sleeves.

    The photo was taken just after leaving Fagerhøi to head back to Skeikampen (shy-camp-en). If you look carefully you can see a few flecks of snow in the sky too.

