Fagerhoi, Skeikampen, Gausdal, Norway

As the world was just starting to fall apart in February 2020, we were up visiting friends in Norway for a week of cross-country skiing. The maximum daytime temperature we had all week was -9°C, on this day it was closer to -28°C with a wicked cross-wind.

The hut at Fagerhøi on the Peer-Gynt road was fortunately open, allowing us to catch our breath and warm up a little before the 15 km ski back to the hytte. As I took my softshell jacket off, there was ice ON THE INSIDE of the sleeves.

The photo was taken just after leaving Fagerhøi to head back to Skeikampen (shy-camp-en). If you look carefully you can see a few flecks of snow in the sky too.

