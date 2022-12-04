Darling Yellow House, Golden Circle, Southwestern Iceland

My husband and I had a few days in Iceland last March and we rented a TINY camper van to travel in. It was really too tiny as we realized that we are just too old for that nonsense! We will definitely be getting a couple of upgrades next time we are in Iceland! Side note: the BEST way to travel in our opinion, is by motorhome or campervan as it brings so much freedom to change plans or even directions! No need to be tied down to schedules and motels when there is so much exploring to do!

We soon set off to explore the Golden Circle! As a photographer, I am constantly searching for light and interesting subjects. We had been having very flat light and I wasn't really seeing what I had pictured and "planned" out to photograph in my mind. Knowing a photographer is at the mercy of the weather, I tried not to get too disappointed. Then around a curve, this darling yellow house caught my eye just off the main highway. We pulled over and I was able to photograph this house from different angles. I am sure that I am not the first photographer to photograph this picturesque house, but I felt that maybe I was! I love that feeling!

As an encouragement, while visiting Iceland (or anywhere as a fact), go ahead and go to the big touristy places and see these magnificent waterfalls and locations, but we have found the best places to experience and photograph are the places at the end of tiny roads, roads that get off the highway, driving into unknown and unplanned locations that intrigue and ignite your curiosity and wonder of what you might find around that next bend! Happy traveling!

