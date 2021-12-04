The Wave, Coyote Buttes North, Arizona, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

My wife and I had a trip to northern Arizona in September of 2015. One of the things that we wanted to do was to visit a remote area called Coyote Buttes North, which features a very beautiful sandstone formation called The Wave. It is in a protected wilderness area, and you must have a permit to visit. There are two ways to get one of the few permits that are available: by online lottery or in a local lottery at the Kanab, Utah Visitor's Center.

I applied online, but did not get a permit. During our trip, I also went in to the local lottery, but no luck. Back home, I continued applying online. Alas, I kept coming up empty.

We made one final plan to stay in the Kanab area for our spring 2021 trip. The odds in the local lottery are around 100 to 1 per drawing, much better than the online one at 1000 to 1 or worse. Amazingly though, I hit for an online permit on a very good date during our planned stay in Kanab. I was so happy!

On the chosen day, we loaded our backpacks for the day with food, water, and photo gear. The Wave trailhead is located down a rough dirt road, and then it is a 5.5 km hike to get there over sand and slickrock. We arrived late morning, which is a good time to shoot there because you do not want shadows falling across the formation.

I took a lot of wide shots from various angles, as the Wave presents quite uniquely from different directions. This is a tighter shot right into the heart of The Wave.

