Sundown Behind The Dam, Watson Lake, Prescott, AZ, USA

I went to take pictures of Watson Lake in Prescott while in AZ for a wedding. Finding a good pathway around and above the dam to get a sunset proved very challenging. After an hour, I chose to walk back and behind the dam where the terrain climbed turned out to be dramatic. I saw a branch across the rocks which seemed innocent and boring (potentially).

Something in me felt that this would or could be dramatic and interesting. I visualized the end shot for a moment and decided this was a shot I must take. My wife and two dogs were with me but headed back as we had some distance to go before dark and the path was not well marked.

I used my iPhone to line up the composition and take a pre shot. Liking it, I placed my tripod low and level t the branch and fired a series branch/rock foreground and distance shots for focus stacking only. I did not want to take the chance on focus as lighting was starting to be a little challenging.

Having taken the shots and satisfied, the art came a few weeks later in Light Room editing. I did need edit the sky adding clouds and color to get the drama I wanted. The rest of the edits were the usual brushes, gradients, and radials to draw out color, texture, clarity, sharpness and contrast. I really like the feel of this photo and hope you will as well.

