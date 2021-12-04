Stjordalselva River, Trondelag County, Norway

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

It was late winter evening in january and the temperature was nearly minus 20 degrees. The picture was taken then the frost mist float above the surface and creates a mood that were astonishing. Cold weather make this motive a perfect atmosphere. This image was taken near the road that runs on the right side along the valley. Stjordalselva are famous for the high amount of Salmon who swims all the way to the end of the river many kilometers in the east to the border of Sweden. On the other side you can travel at the railway that's end at Storlien on the other side of the border. There are many outstanding views along the river, both from the car road and the railway.

