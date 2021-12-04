    Search
    Silver Lake Sand Dunes State Park, MI, USA
    By Thomas Miller

    Picture Story

    This was from my first visit to the Silver Lake Sand Dunes park. It's about an hour and a half drive from where I live in Michigan, USA. I found the place very intriguing. One half of the park is for dune buggies and 4x4's driving and the other half is for pedestrians. It's a lot of walking up and down sand dunes, and I hiked that day about four miles, but found so many interesting areas to photograph.

    As I explored the area I found several dead tree stumps, which I thought looked interesting half buried in the sands. I set up my tripod and took some shots.

    I took tons of photos that day and I've been back serval more times since this first time. I've been putting together a black and white collection of this area as well. My next visit is to go after a big snow fall and see what that looks like.

