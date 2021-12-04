Silver Lake Sand Dunes State Park, MI, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

This was from my first visit to the Silver Lake Sand Dunes park. It's about an hour and a half drive from where I live in Michigan, USA. I found the place very intriguing. One half of the park is for dune buggies and 4x4's driving and the other half is for pedestrians. It's a lot of walking up and down sand dunes, and I hiked that day about four miles, but found so many interesting areas to photograph.

As I explored the area I found several dead tree stumps, which I thought looked interesting half buried in the sands. I set up my tripod and took some shots.

I took tons of photos that day and I've been back serval more times since this first time. I've been putting together a black and white collection of this area as well. My next visit is to go after a big snow fall and see what that looks like.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher



Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now