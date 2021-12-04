Plage Du Petit Port, Cancale, Brittany, France

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Since childhood, I've always been fascinated by waves and by the way they move according what's underneath. I can spend hours watching them roll and crash.

This picture is part of a series I started a few years ago, called "Ecume" (French for foam). It was shot on 21st October 2021, right after a storm hit Brittany. The sea was still rough but the sky was supposed to clear slowly so I thought I had good chances to have some good light between showers. But as often, It turned out that the sky was overcast and the light was pretty flat. So much for the big vistas with waves crashing against the cliffs... But I didn't to want to drive back home (1h drive) after only an hour on the spot, therefore I stayed and shot this as I was waiting for better conditions.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher



Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now