The Arguing Sculptures, St Irenee, Quebec, Canada

In February 2024, I spent a week with my friends and fellow photographers in the famous Charlevoix region of Quebec. My experience in this area during autumn and wintertime is gorgeous; look at these images published in my portfolio.

One morning at sunrise, we went to the St-Laurence River shoreline near St-Irénée village.

The river has tides that can reach seven meters, so it sculpts fabulous ice blocks during the winter.

I walked along the shoreline to find pieces of ice blocks that I could incorporate into a composition with the sunrise.

Arriving at this spot, my imagination saw, on the right side, the head of a frozen animal arguing with its counterpart facing him. On the left side, I had the feeling that the sculpture would fall on its back. I installed my Leica DG lens, which produces beautiful star effects when set to a very small aperture (F/22).

Handheld, I composed and framed the image using a 16mm focal length. To achieve perfect exposure (ETTR), I overexposed the scene by 1.0 stops.

This shot was taken at 7:18 am. Eight minutes later, I took another shot that is published on my portfolio.

During that short holiday, my friends and I took a lot of lovely images.