Double Rainbow, Glencoe, Scotland

Having car-camped the night before in Glencoe Valley, anticipating an interesting highland sunrise, I was disappointed by the cloud cover and lack of light. Heading back to Edinburgh, I rounded a bend and saw the Scottish light doing what it does best.
Pulling over, I sprinted across the road to start shooting, amazed by the light, rainbows, greenery and the fact that I was the only person enjoying the view.
The light lasted for about 10 minutes, at which time I expected to be joined by those in the campervans parked below. Apparently 6.30 AM in the Scottish Highlands is not a time to be awake.
