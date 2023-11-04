Tusket, Nova Scotia, Canada

The fall colours were quickly coming to an end. It's late October and most of the forests here in Nova Scotia are filled with deciduous trees with branches devoid of their otherwise colourful foliage. Cold damp air greets you when you venture out from your warm abode but that's okay, on this particular late October morning there was not a breath of wind, it was dead calm. This will not last long as the gales of November will soon come and strip whatever leaves have managed to cling to their branches.

With no particular destination or pre-planned image in mind, I loaded up my gear and just went for a drive. I photographed this section of hardwoods that are located on the west bank of the Tusket River, a tidal river, many years ago.

I had always wanted to revisit the location but never seemed to get around to it which is strange because it is literally a three-minute drive from my house. There always seemed to be another location that beckoned to me. The perpetual "I bet it looks nicer over at this location or that location" syndrome. The "grass might be greener on the other side" mentality if you will.

Well on this fine crisp autumn morning, the trees were full, and the colours were not as vibrant as they were years earlier but they still had a pleasant warm tone to them. Instead of taking the same composition I had taken years ago, the entire peninsula which was a mass of yellow maples at that time, I decided to concentrate on just a portion of the bank for a more intimate landscape.

The foam bubbles on top of the water flowed quickly past as the tide was coming in and I thought that a longer exposure would add some form of movement to an otherwise static scene. The soft wisps of white contrasted nicely against the crisp reflection of the trees in the water.

After scanning the river's edge for a composition I settled on this composition mainly because of the old spruce tree that was adorned with Old Man's Beard lichen. I knew that when the sun finally came above the tree tops on the eastern bank the light would set that tree aglow. Mother Nature did not disappoint me and my patience paid off with this glorious scene. We just have to learn to appreciate what we have right in our own backyard.

