Sychryd Waterfall, Brecon Beacons, Wales

As the storm clouds from Babet began to recede, leaving behind a glistening world, I felt a rush of excitement. I had been planning a trip to Sychryd Waterfall in the Brecon Beacons for weeks, and the recent tempest had only added to the allure. The promise of capturing the sheer power of the falls and the vibrant colors of autumn made the journey irresistible.

The morning of my adventure arrived, and I set out with my camera gear in tow. The leaves had taken on their fiery, autumnal hues, creating a stunning contrast against the rugged Welsh landscape. This was the ideal time to bolster my portfolio with the beauty of the Brecon Beacons in their full splendor.

However, as I parked near the trailhead, I felt an unfamiliar lightness in my backpack. Panic coursed through me as I realized I had forgotten my waterproof jacket, an essential in the unpredictable Welsh weather. I cursed my forgetfulness, but there was no turning back now. I had an umbrella, a flimsy substitute, and I hoped it would protect me from the impending mist and drizzle.

The trail meandered through the enchanting woods, and the symphony of rustling leaves and bubbling brooks was a soothing companion. As I drew closer to the falls, the distant roar of the water grew louder, signaling my imminent arrival.

The moment I set eyes on Sychryd Waterfall, my breath caught in my throat. The recent storm had transformed the falls into a roaring beast, each cascade a tumultuous surge of water. My camera clicked incessantly, capturing the raw power of nature as it flowed relentlessly over the rocks.

But there was a price to pay for such close encounters with the elements. The relentless rain started to soak through my clothing. My umbrella, now my lifeline, gave in to the waterfall's wrath, its fragile frame buckling under the pressure. I watched it surrender to the forces of nature as it folded into a sorry heap.

Undeterred, I continued capturing the falls, feeling the weight of the water on my skin, each droplet an icy reminder of my forgotten jacket. The wet lens added an ethereal quality to the photographs, blurring the edges and making the scene even more mesmerizing.

After hours of shooting, I finally tore myself away from the mesmerizing waterfall. I retraced my steps, my clothes drenched, my spirits high. Despite the challenges, this trip had been a triumph. My photographs, a testament to the beauty and power of Sychryd Waterfall after the storm, were more than worth the wet clothes and broken umbrella.

I would recommend visiting during the spring and autumn seasons. These are the moments when the Brecon Beacons reveal their magic, with the falls at their most captivating and the landscape dressed in its finest attire. The force of the falls, especially after a storm, is a sight to behold. Just remember to bring your waterproof jacket, or be prepared for a few unexpected adventures along the way.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now