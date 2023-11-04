Stony Brook State Park, Dansville, New York, USA

This picture was taken on a visit to the western part of New York State, USA, in Stony Brook State Park in Dansville, NY. Our main objective in going to western NY was to visit Letchworth State Park, but then we learned about Stony Brook.

I fell in love with this park because it is smaller and allows for more intimate photography. Walking along the gorge trail, we came across this waterfall, which is the middle fall. I fell in love with the rocks in front of the falls and enjoyed that there were so many ways to shoot these falls since I was able to get up close and personal.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now