    Seiser Alm, South Tyrol, Italy
    By Mike Page

    I visited the Seiser Alm in October, anticipating yellow larches and brown grass. Instead, we were disappointed to find a verdant summer still in full swing.

    Returning last week at the end of the month, I was delighted to find some much more autumnal colour (and moody skies). This is an exposure blend, -2 and -1 eV, respectively, in order to capture the drama in the sky without blown-out patches. The stormy night I had even brought us a fresh dusting of snow on the high peaks of the Langkofel and Plattenkofel.

