Misty Reflections, Plymouth State Park, Vermont, USA

I've always wanted a foggy, misty, reflection lake photo with the fall colors on top of it. It was a dream of an image I had painted in my head for as long as I could remember. This was the first year I was able to make it to Vermont in the fall but I couldn't go until a week after "peak colors".

I wasn't sure what I was going to get. I got up for sunrise and the forecast was listed as mostly cloudy and the peak was essentially past but I went for it anyway. Much to my surprise and luck, as the sun started to rise I had the image of my dreams right in front of me.

