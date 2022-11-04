Autumnal Hefei, Anhui, China

During the lockdown these 3 years of having nowhere can go, I've gradually developed a unique style of my landscape photography which is inspired by those impressionism and post-impressionism artists, it can create more painting-like works and makes many ordinary living scenes more vivid and, well, Pictorialism.

This October on a sunny day morning, I came to the nearby park having lots of ginkgo trees to prepare some works for my Artistic Autumn project, I didn’t expect to meet the golden ginkgo leaves before, because it was a little earlier than usual years, but when I arrived at there, those yellowish trees under the deep blue sky were stunning me. What a classic autumn scene! Many people gathered there were very excited about the autumn colors, they were shooting for friends or taking a selfie. At this moment a red-dressing girl came into my sight, by using her as a focal point I used my unique skill to create this photo.

