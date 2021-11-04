Walking Trail, University of Notre Dame, South Bend, IN, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

On the University of Notre Dame campus in South Bend IN there are so many walking trails to explore. This one is my favorite, leading towards St. Mary's Lake and my go to spot to sit and watch the world go by.

This day the leaves were bright against the light the overcast sky was producing and I had to grab this quick shot. It was nice of Mr. Goose to add another element to the photo for me, for as soon as I finished taking the picture he took off to join the rest of the geese bobbing on the lake.

